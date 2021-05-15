Left Menu

Presiding officers saying no to virtual meetings of parliamentary standing committees disappointing: Chidambaram

After Rpresiding officers of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha rejected demands for virtual meetings of parliamentary standing committees, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday said he was disappointed with their decision as discussing the pandemic was no state or defence secret.He said public pressure should be exerted on the presiding officers of both houses of Parliament to help allowing of meetings of standing committees during the pandemic.The conclusion of the presiding officers are very-very disappointing.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2021 21:17 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 21:17 IST
Presiding officers saying no to virtual meetings of parliamentary standing committees disappointing: Chidambaram

After \Rpresiding officers of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha rejected demands for virtual meetings of parliamentary standing committees, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday said he was disappointed with their decision as discussing the pandemic was no state or defence secret.

He said public pressure should be exerted on the presiding officers of both houses of Parliament to help allowing of meetings of standing committees during the pandemic.

''The conclusion of the presiding officers are very-very disappointing. Parliaments all over the world are meeting. Our Parliament also should meet under very severe conditions and circumstances. But, if the Parliament cannot meet, at least, the parliamentary committees must meet virtually,'' he told reporters.

''What is this great thing about secrecy? After every Parliamentary Standing Committee meeting, the newspapers report the next day. What is the secrecy about discussing a pandemic situation? We are not discussing defence secrets. We are not discussing nuclear secrets, we are not discussing defence preparedness, we are not discussing the internal security situation, depending upon the subject, we must meet,'' he said.

Expressing his disappointment over the decision, the senior Congress leader said the presiding officers must make a distinction between subjects like defence or defence preparedness and the pandemic situation. Party colleague Shaktisinh Gohil alleged that the prime minister is continuing to follow the Gujarat model of governance in Delhi. He said in Gujarat the assembly session was held only for one day in six months and the same is now happening with Parliament under Narendra Modi.

Noting that there is nothing secret about the pandemic situation, Chidambaram said a pandemic situation must be discussed in a public forum, it must be discussed openly. To another question, he said he had his doubt whether the Supreme Court has the authority to direct Parliament to meet, or a parliamentary committee to meet. ''That would be a serious encroachment of the rights of Parliament. But, I think, public pressure must be brought upon the presiding officers to call a meeting. If not a parliamentary, at least, the standing committee,'' the former union minister said while noting that what is the secret about discussing a pandemic as it was not a danger to national security.

Opposition leaders have been demanding that the meetings of parliamentary standing committees be allowed to be held virtually during the pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

Entertainment News Roundup: French techno musician rocks Swiss mountain tops; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. will not immediately lift mask rules in air, public transit; Chinese firm's COVID-19 drug claims draw skepticism and more

Google to invest USD40 million in Black-led startups, VC firms by 2021-end

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ex-IAS officer booked for spreading misinformation: Police

A former IAS officer has been booked for spreading misinformation by tweeting a seven-year-old photograph of dead bodies floating in the Ganga in Unnao and claiming them to be recent ones spotted in the river in Ballia, police said on Satur...

MCFL Q4 profit down 38pc at Rs 15 cr; revenue up at Rs 603 cr

Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilisers Ltd MCFL on Saturday reported a 38 per cent decline in its net profit at Rs 15.11 crore for the quarter ended March.Its net profit stood at Rs 24.45 crore in the year-ago period. Total income, however, ro...

Khushhal Kaushik, the founder of Lisianthus Tech, received the Glory of India Award 2020

Gurugram Haryana India, May 15 ANIPNN Whenever we talk about cybersecurity, the mind instantly visualizes representatives and ethical hackers from countries like the US, Russia, Sweden and more. India is often overlooked as a rising cyberse...

Former Italian PM Berlusconi slips out of hospital unseen

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has left Milans San Raffaele hospital after a five-day stay, a spokesman for his Forza Italia Go Italy party said on Saturday. Berlusconi, 84, exited via a side entrance and was not seen by ph...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021