PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 15-05-2021 22:06 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 22:00 IST
Khattar makes all-out appeal to join govt’s anti-Covid fight
Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

With Haryana grappling with 16,000 new infections daily amid the grim pandemic situation, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday made an all-out appeal to one and all, including various political parties, to join the state's anti-Covid fight.

''All social institutions and voluntary organizations should step forward and fulfil their responsibilities,'' Khattar said, referring to the Covid-19 crisis in the state, which, he said, earlier saw barely 3,000 cases on daily basis but is now facing 16,000 cases daily.

Besides calling upon social and voluntary organisations, Khattar also appealed to the political parties to join the government's anti-Covid fight, saying pandemic has turned into a huge calamity and "we have to fight it together". ''There is bound to be a divergence of opinion in an open society. But this is the high time to forget all differences and make a united effort in combating Covid-19,'' Khattar said, as per an official statement here. He also reiterated his appeal to farmers to suspend their protest against the Centre's farm laws, saying they could always resume their agitation once the Covid-situation subsides.

He appealed to the agitating farmers to return to their homes and to strengthen the government's efforts in containing the Covid spread.

The chief minister was addressing a virtual programme organised on the birthday of Gita Manishi Shri Gyananandji Maharaj.

Mahamandaleshwar Swami Awadheshanand Giriji Maharaj of Junagadh Akhara and Yog Guru Swami Ramdev also joined the programme virtually.

Khattar said the government, social institutions, scientists, doctors and people associated with yoga and spirituality are engaged at their own level to combat the corona pandemic.

Efforts to get rid of it through various systems of medicine are continuing, he added. He said in the first Covid-19 wave, a maximum of 3,000 cases came up daily but this time around 16,000 cases are coming on daily basis.

Due to this, the health system initially faced massive pressure, he added.

Along with doctors and beds, there was also a crisis of oxygen, he said.

He, however, added that the situation was soon brought under control. At present, the state is getting 282 tonnes of oxygen, he said, adding oxygen is being supplied to the patients at their homes in collaboration with about 350 organisations. Essential items like beds, concentrators and ventilators are being contributed by social organisations, he said.

He said the last time the state government had established the Chief Minister Corona Relief Fund to overcome the crisis of Covid.

''It is a matter of great satisfaction that at that time 150 employees had donated their full month's salary to this relief fund,'' he said. He said along with social institutions, the sant community are also continuously working to boost the morale of the society.

