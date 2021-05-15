Karnataka CM to review Covid-19 situation on May 17

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will review the Covid-19 situation with deputy commissioners (DCs), zilla panchayat CEOs, police superintendents, health officers and surgeons of all districts on May 17, his office said on Saturday.

The Chief Minister's meetings come ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's video conference with deputy commissioners of 17 districts of the state on May 18 to take stock of Covid-19 situation, the office said.

The DCs of Uttara Kannada, Hassan, Ballari, Mysuru, Tumakuru, Kolar, Kodagu, Bengaluru Urban, Udupi, Bengaluru Rural, Shivamogga, Dharwad, Dakshina Kannada, Raichur, Kalaburagi, Mandya and Chikballapur districts will be part of PM's video conferencing, it said.

Meanwhile, Yediyurappa held a virtual conversation with several district and taluk doctors who are on Covid-19 duty and thanked them for their service.

The Chief Minister, who heard the doctors and discussed issues faced by them, also enquired a few of them who had contracted the Covid-19 infection and have recovered.

The COVID-19 second wave has caused more chaos than the first wave, Yediyurappa was quoted as saying by his office in a statement, even as he thanked doctors, medical and paramedical staff for rendering selfless service and called them an asset to the State.

