Netanyahu tells Biden Israel avoiding harming 'uninvolved' people in Gaza

Netanyahu tells Biden Israel avoiding harming 'uninvolved' people in GazaReuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 15-05-2021 22:23 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 22:20 IST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday that Israel "is doing everything to avoid harming" people who are not involved in its fighting with Hamas and other groups in Gaza. According to a summary of the phone call released by Netanyahu's office, the Israeli premier told Biden that "the uninvolved were evacuated" from a Gaza tower block that housed media offices as well as other offices and apartments and that was destroyed earlier in the day in an Israeli air strike.
"Prime Minister Netanyahu thanked the president for the support of the United States for our right to defend ourselves," the readout said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
