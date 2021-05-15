Congress MP Rajeev Satav in critical condition

Congress MP Rajeev Satav in critical conditionPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-05-2021 23:03 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 22:59 IST
Congress Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Satav who had contracted COVID-19 has been now diagnosed with a new viral infection and is in critical condition, Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope said on Saturday.
Speaking to reporters at Jalna, Tope said, ''Satav was on the path of recovery, but his health deteriorated again and he is now critical.
''The doctors found he has Cytomegalovirus infection.
Experts are being consulted,'' Tope added.
Satav, considered to be very close to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, tested positive for coronavirus infection on April 22. He is being treated at Jehangir Hospital in Pune and is on ventilator.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rahul Gandhi
- Congress
- Maharashtra
- Jehangir Hospital
- Tope
- Rajesh Tope
- Pune
- Rajeev Satav
- Jalna
ALSO READ
Former Asiad gold medallist GM Khan dies in Pune
Covishield production in full swing in Pune, says Poonawalla
Pune doctor continues to serve coronavirus patients despite his father's death to COVID-19
COVID-19: over 13 lakh doses of Covishield sent to Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai from Pune
15 Maharashtra districts showing decline in COVID-19 cases: Tope