Congress MP Rajeev Satav in critical condition

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Satav who had contracted COVID-19 has been now diagnosed with a new viral infection and is in critical condition, Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope said on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters at Jalna, Tope said, ''Satav was on the path of recovery, but his health deteriorated again and he is now critical.

''The doctors found he has Cytomegalovirus infection.

Experts are being consulted,'' Tope added.

Satav, considered to be very close to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, tested positive for coronavirus infection on April 22. He is being treated at Jehangir Hospital in Pune and is on ventilator.

