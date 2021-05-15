Left Menu

Senior journalist Sunil Jain passes away due to post-COVID complications

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2021 23:48 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 23:48 IST
Business newspaper Financial Express' Managing Editor Sunil Jain passed away here on Saturday due to post-COVID-19 complications, his sister Sandhya Jain said.

Jain had tested positive for the coronavirus and was admitted at AIIMS.

''We lost my brother Sunil Jain this evening to Covid+its complications. Doctors, staff at AIIMS battled heroically, but the demon was too powerful. May Tirthankaras guide his onward journey; deep gratitude to all who stood by us in these darkest days,'' she tweeted.

Paying condolences, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, ''You left us too soon, Sunil Jain. I will miss reading your columns and hearing your frank as well as insightful views on diverse matters. You leave behind an inspiring range of work. Journalism is poorer today, with your sad demise. Condolences to family and friends. Om Shanti.'' Anant Goenka, executive director of the Indian Express Group which owns Financial Express, described Jain as a friend who was of unquestionable integrity and inspired with his professional commitment.

''Privileged to have known him, will cherish his passion, balance & wisdom.Your Express family will miss you,'' he tweeted.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman expressed shock at his death.

A regular Twitter user, Jain had posted about his poor health on May 3 and then expressed his thanks in his last tweet on the same day after he was admitted at AIIMS.

''Thank you everyone for all the help. I don't even know whom all to thank. Am in AIIMS emergency now. So I'm safe hands,'' he had tweeted.

