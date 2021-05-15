J-K BJP leader performs 'havan' to ward off coronavirus

The BJP's Jammu and Kashmir vice president Yudhvir Sethi performed a 'havan' on Saturday to ''ward off'' the coronavirus, a party spokesman said.

The fire ritual was performed following all COVID-19-related guidelines, the spokesman said, adding that Sethi was joined by party colleagues Anil Masoom, Ajit Yogi, Parveen Kerni, Pawan Sharma, Roshan Lal Sharma and Satish Kumar.

Sethi said he has full faith that the 'havan' will help eliminate the disease, which has infected over 2,40,000 people and claimed more than 3,000 lives in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

He, however, said the guidelines issued by the government to contain the coronavirus should be followed strictly as there is no alternative to them. Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) organised a blood donation camp at the SMGS Hospital here.

''The blood donation camp will continue till May 25,'' the spokesman said.

