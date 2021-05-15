Left Menu

J-K BJP leader performs 'havan' to ward off coronavirus

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 15-05-2021 23:57 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 23:57 IST
J-K BJP leader performs 'havan' to ward off coronavirus

The BJP's Jammu and Kashmir vice president Yudhvir Sethi performed a 'havan' on Saturday to ''ward off'' the coronavirus, a party spokesman said.

The fire ritual was performed following all COVID-19-related guidelines, the spokesman said, adding that Sethi was joined by party colleagues Anil Masoom, Ajit Yogi, Parveen Kerni, Pawan Sharma, Roshan Lal Sharma and Satish Kumar.

Sethi said he has full faith that the 'havan' will help eliminate the disease, which has infected over 2,40,000 people and claimed more than 3,000 lives in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

He, however, said the guidelines issued by the government to contain the coronavirus should be followed strictly as there is no alternative to them. Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) organised a blood donation camp at the SMGS Hospital here.

''The blood donation camp will continue till May 25,'' the spokesman said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

NTPC augments COVID care facilities across India, adds over 500 oxygen beds

Entertainment News Roundup: Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space; 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests and more

Sports News Roundup: Sam Burns charges to lead at AT&T Byron Nelson; Royals snap 11-game skid with win over White Sox and more

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Four held for trying to extort money by alleging breach of COVID-19 norms

Four clean-up marshals have been arrested for trying to extort money from a factory owner after accusing him of not following COVID-19 related norms, police said here on Saturday.The accused worked with a private security agency which is ap...

Chief Ecoomic Advisor's pep talk to students at IIM-C convocation

Trust is very important while pursuing a career, Chief Economic Advisor to the Union government Dr. Krishnamurthy Subramanian said at the convocation ceremony of Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta, on Saturday.Underscoring the need to...

Record 21 new COVID deaths in Meghalaya

Meghalaya on Saturday recorded 21 COVID deaths, the highest in a single day, a senior health official said.Seventeen of those who died are from the East Khasi Hills district, while two each are from Ri Bhoi and West Jaintia Hills.The states...

Biden urges Gaza-Israel calm in first call with Abbas

U.S. President Joe Biden urged calm between Israel and Gaza on Saturday and affirmed his support for a two-state solution in his first phone call with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas since taking office, the official Palestinian news ag...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021