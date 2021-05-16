Left Menu

Delhi govt announces Rs 1,051 cr grant for civic bodies to pay salaries

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2021 00:35 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 00:35 IST
Delhi govt announces Rs 1,051 cr grant for civic bodies to pay salaries

The Delhi government announced on Saturday a grant of Rs 1,051 crore for the three municipal corporations to pay salaries of healthcare workers and other employees amid the second coronavirus wave.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, in a virtual briefing, said despite constrained circumstances due to the lockdown, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took this decision as those people who are helping fight the pandemic should get their salaries.

Doctors and other employees of the civic bodies are not getting their salaries due to ''mismanagement and corruption'' in the municipal corporations, the Aam Aadmi Party leader alleged.

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation, East Delhi Municipal Corporation and North Delhi Municipal Corporation are all BJP-led civic bodies.

''The Delhi government has released Rs 1,051 cr to the three municipal corporations in total so that they can pay salaries of their employees, amid this pandemic.

''The east corporation is to get Rs 367 cr, north corporation about Rs 432 cr and south corporation Rs 251 cr,'' he said.

The minister asserted that civic authorities must ensure this fund was used for paying salaries of employees only and not ''diverted for other usage''.

Meanwhile, North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash claimed that the grant by the Delhi government was released after the three corporations ''exerted pressure'' on it.

The three civic bodies have been writing multiple letters to the chief minister and the Lt governor seeking release of funds, he said.

Delhi had recorded 8,506 coronavirus cases on Friday, the daily count dipping to below the 10,000-mark again after a month, with medical experts attributing the lockdown as the main factor behind the dip amid the second wave.

Kejriwal said that the number of cases recorded in the last 24 hours has further dipped to about 6,500 with a positivity rate of 11 per cent. PTI KND HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

NTPC augments COVID care facilities across India, adds over 500 oxygen beds

Entertainment News Roundup: Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space; 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests and more

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Sports News Roundup: Sam Burns charges to lead at AT&T Byron Nelson; Royals snap 11-game skid with win over White Sox and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Murray to skip French Open and prepare for grasscourt season - reports

Andy Murray has decided to miss the French Open as he continues to recover from a groin injury and he will focus on the grasscourt swing instead, British media reported on Saturday. The former world number one has not played a singles match...

Islamic State claims responsibility for Kabul mosque attack

Islamic State claimed responsibility for Fridays attack on a mosque in Shakar Dara district in the Afghan capital Kabul, the groups Nasheer news agency said on Telegram on Saturday.At least 12 people were killed in the explosion at a mosque...

Biden concerned for reporters, civilians in Gaza

Washington, May 15 President Joe Biden has expressed strong support for Israels strikes in Gaza in retaliation for Hamas missile attacks on its territory, but raised concerns about civilian casualties and the protection of journalists on a ...

Tennis-Djokovic outlasts Sonego to set up Rome final with Nadal

Defending champion Novak Djokovic and Rafa Nadal will clash for the Italian Open title after the top two seeds advanced to the final of the Masters tournament on Saturday.Djokovic, who beat Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas 4-6 7-5 7-5 in a rain-del...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021