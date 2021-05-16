Left Menu

He had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 22.He was later diagnosed with a new viral infection and was in a critical condition, they said.Congress leader Rahul Gandhi condoled his demise and said it is a big loss to him.Im very sad at the loss of my friend Rajeev Satav.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 16-05-2021 10:41 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 10:41 IST
Congress MP Rajeev Satav dies at 46

Congress MP Rajeev Satav died at a private hospital in Pune on Sunday, days after recovering from the coronavirus infection, hospital sources said.

He was 46.

Satav was on ventilator support at the hospital after his health deteriorated. He had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 22.

He was later diagnosed with a new viral infection and was in a critical condition, they said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi condoled his demise and said it is a big loss to him.

''I'm very sad at the loss of my friend Rajeev Satav. He was a leader with huge potential who embodied the ideals of the Congress. It's a big loss for us all. My condolences and love to his family,'' he tweeted.

Satav, who hailed from Maharashtra, was considered to be close to the former Congress chief.

He was in-charge of the party's affairs in Gujarat, where the Congress had put up a spirited fight in the last assembly elections.

Condolences poured in from various quarters.

''We are deeply saddened by the demise of Rajya Sabha MP and compatriot, Shri Rajeev Satav. His unwavering dedication towards the nation and the party carried out with pure simplicity will be greatly missed. Our condolences to his family, friends and followers. May he rest in peace,'' the Congress tweeted from its official handle. All India Congress Committee general secretary K C Venugopal said the Congress has lost its frontline warrior, Congress Working Committee member, MP and a most promising young leader. ''I am devastated by the irreparable loss. The party will forever miss his indelible dedication, connect and immense popularity,'' he said. Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said he has been rendered speechless due to the loss. ''Today I lost a fellow who took the first step of public life with me in the Youth Congress and walked along till today...We will always remember Rajeev Satav's simplicity, ever smiling, connected to the grassroots, loyalty and friendship. Good bye my friend. Keep shining, wherever you are,'' he tweeted. Party leader Jairam Ramesh said, ''My young colleague Rajeev Satav has passed away from COVID-19 complications. He had been president, Youth Congress, as well as MP in both Houses. He was a forceful speaker and was always well prepared. A thorough organisation man, he was integral to the Congress' revival. Tragic!''. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, ''In Rajiv Satav we have lost one of our brightest colleagues. Clean of heart, sincere, deeply committed to the ideals of the Congress and devoted to the people of India.'' ''I have no words, just prayers for his young wife and children. May they have the strength to carry on without him,'' she said.

