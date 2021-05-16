Congress MP Rajeev Satav dies after recovering from COVID-19

Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member Rajeev Satav died on Sunday due to post-coronavirus complications, party sources said.

Satav (46) was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Pune after testing coronavirus positive last month and was on ventilator support.

After recovering from COVID-19, he was diagnosed with a Cytomegalovirus infection and his condition became critical.

''He had recovered from COVID-19. He was taking some immunosuppressant drugs as he was suffering from spondylitis and as his immunity was low, he contracted COVID-19. He later developed a bacterial infection due to which he had fibrosis in the lungs. Despite best efforts by doctors, he succumbed to the infection,'' said Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope.

''I was to meet his family members in the hospital today,'' the minister said. Satav's demise is an irreparable loss to Congress and the state, he added.

Satav on April 22 said he had tested COVID-19 positive and was hospitalised the next day.

''I'm very sad at the loss of my friend Rajeev Satav.

He was a leader with huge potential who embodied the ideals of Congress. It's a big loss for us all. My condolences and love to his family,'' tweeted Rahul Gandhi, bemoaning the loss of his trusted colleague.

Maharashtra Congress leaders said Satav's death is an irreparable loss. The NCP and Shiv Sena also expressed shock over his demise.

NCP president Sharad Pawar said Satav's death was shocking. Pawar described him as a studious and aggressive leader.

State Congress unit president Nana Patole said, ''I am speechless and don't know what to say. Today is a black day for me and the Congress workers.'' Women and child development minister Yashomati Thakur, who became an MLA along with Satav in 2009 said he was a young and talented leader gone too soon.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut tweeted, ''Rajeev Satav.. what have you done. There were a lot of expectations from you in national politics. Your passing away is extremely painful. I still can't get over your body language four days ago which showed your intent to recover fast during a video call we had.'' Actor Riteish Deshmukh tweeted, ''Am shocked beyond words and deeply saddened to learn that Rajeev Satav is no more. He was a young and dynamic leader with a great political future ahead of him.'' Cytomegalovirus is a common virus, spread through body fluids including blood, urine, saliva, breast milk, tears, semen and vaginal fluids, according to the Mayo Clinic website.

Casual contact doesn't transmit Cytomegalovirus, it adds.

People who have weakened immune systems, such as those who have had an organ, bone marrow or stem cell transplant, or those who are infected with HIV are more likely to experience signs and symptoms of Cytomegalovirus, it says.

