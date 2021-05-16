Left Menu

Cyclone Tauktae: Districts on Maharashtra's Konkan coast asked to review preparedness

As cyclone Tauktae fast approaches the country's coastal areas, the Maharashtra government has issued a warning to districts near the Konkan coast and told officials to prepare large shelters in vulnerable areas.

ANI | (Maharashtra) | Updated: 16-05-2021 11:53 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 11:53 IST
Maharashtra Relief & Rehabilitation Minister Vijay Wadettiwar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

As cyclone Tauktae fast approaches the country's coastal areas, the Maharashtra government has issued a warning to districts near the Konkan coast and told officials to prepare large shelters in vulnerable areas. Maharashtra Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Vijay Wadettiwar on Sunday informed that Chief Minister Uddahv Thackeray has taken stock of the matter and has been briefed about rehabilitation work.

"Districts near the Konkan coast have been asked to prepare for the cyclone. The Chief Minister has taken stock of the matter. I've informed him about the rehabilitation work. We have given instructions for the preparation of large shelters in these areas," Wadettiwar said. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday informed that Cyclone Tauktae had intensified into a "very severe cyclonic storm" over east-central Arabian Sea and is very likely to intensify further during the next 12 hours.

It is very likely to move north-northwestwards and reach Gujarat coast in the evening hours of May 17 and cross Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva (Bhavnagar district) around May 18 early morning, the IMD added. "Sea conditions will be very rough to High along and off Maharashtra-Goa coasts on May 16. It is very likely to be very rough to High along and off south Gujarat coast from May 17 morning and very high to phenomenal from May 17 midnight," it said.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) officials have also assured on Friday that they are well prepared for Cyclone Tauktae and 53 teams have been committed, 24 teams pre-deployed, and 29 teams are on standby ready for the 5 most vulnerable states-- Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat and Maharashtra. In a meeting regarding the incoming cyclone, Thackeray had directed District Administration, Divisional Commissioners and District Collectors to be vigilant and well equipped especially in coastal areas of Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

