Sonia Gandhi condoles Rajeev Satav's demise, says lost trusted colleague

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Sunday condoled the demise of party MP Rajeev Satav and described him as a rising star of the party known for his unfailing dedication and sincerity.

In her condolence message, Gandhi said she is deeply pained by the tragic loss of the party leader, ''who was a trusted colleague and a friend to all of us''.

She said it is also a personal loss to her. ''Rajeev Satav was only 46 years old yet he rose from the grassroots to holding many responsibilities in a short time due to his unfailing dedication, sincerity and hard work,'' she said.

Gandhi said Satav served as President of the Indian Youth Congress, AICC secretary and In-charge of the state of Gujarat. ''As Member of the Lok Sabha, he championed people's issues and fought for the ideals of the constitution. ''He was a rising star of the Congress party,'' Gandhi said and added that the entire Congress mourns his loss.

The Congress President spoke to his mother and wife and expressed her heartfelt condolences. Satav leaves behind two children aged 11 and 16. ''We pray for his family to have the strength to face the days ahead with courage,'' the Congress chief said.

Satav died on Sunday morning due to post-coronavirus complications in Pune. He was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Pune after testing coronavirus positive last month and was on ventilator support. After recovering from COVID-19, he was diagnosed with a Cytomegalovirus infection and his condition became critical.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)