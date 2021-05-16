Left Menu

Sonia Gandhi condoles Rajeev Satav's demise, says lost trusted colleague

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Sunday condoled the demise of party MP Rajeev Satav and described him as a rising star of the party known for his unfailing dedication and sincerity.In her condolence message, Gandhi said she is deeply pained by the tragic loss of the party leader, who was a trusted colleague and a friend to all of us.She said it is also a personal loss to her.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2021 12:37 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 12:16 IST
Sonia Gandhi condoles Rajeev Satav's demise, says lost trusted colleague
In her condolence message, Gandhi said she is deeply pained by the tragic loss of the party leader, ''who was a trusted colleague and a friend to all of us''. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Sunday condoled the demise of party MP Rajeev Satav and described him as a rising star of the party known for his unfailing dedication and sincerity.

In her condolence message, Gandhi said she is deeply pained by the tragic loss of the party leader, ''who was a trusted colleague and a friend to all of us''.

She said it is also a personal loss to her. ''Rajeev Satav was only 46 years old yet he rose from the grassroots to holding many responsibilities in a short time due to his unfailing dedication, sincerity and hard work,'' she said.

Gandhi said Satav served as President of the Indian Youth Congress, AICC secretary and In-charge of the state of Gujarat. ''As Member of the Lok Sabha, he championed people's issues and fought for the ideals of the constitution. ''He was a rising star of the Congress party,'' Gandhi said and added that the entire Congress mourns his loss.

The Congress President spoke to his mother and wife and expressed her heartfelt condolences. Satav leaves behind two children aged 11 and 16. ''We pray for his family to have the strength to face the days ahead with courage,'' the Congress chief said.

Satav died on Sunday morning due to post-coronavirus complications in Pune. He was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Pune after testing coronavirus positive last month and was on ventilator support. After recovering from COVID-19, he was diagnosed with a Cytomegalovirus infection and his condition became critical.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

NTPC augments COVID care facilities across India, adds over 500 oxygen beds

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space; 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests and more

Sports News Roundup: Sam Burns charges to lead at AT&T Byron Nelson; Royals snap 11-game skid with win over White Sox and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey to ease daytime lockdown measures from Monday but curfews to stay - ministry

Turkey will start easing its strict coronavirus lockdown on Monday by allowing movement during the day while keeping overnight and weekend curfews in place, the Interior Ministry said in a directive on Sunday. President Tayyip Erdogan said ...

Chhattisgarh CM seeks adequate COVID-19 vaccines from Centre

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure sufficient availability of COVID-19 vaccines in the state, a government official here said.Modi held a telephonic conversation with the CM...

UK to make final lockdown easing decision on June 14

Britain will make a decision on June 14 about whether or not to go ahead with the final phase of its easing of COVID-19 lockdown restrictions, health minister Matt Hancock said on Sunday.Britain on Friday announced that it would accelerate ...

Russia reports 8,554 new COVID-19 cases and 391 deaths

Russia reported 8,554 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, bringing the national tally of infections since the pandemic began to 4,940,245.The government coronavirus crisis centre said that 391 more deaths of coronavirus patients had been confi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021