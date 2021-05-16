PM Modi greets people of Sikkim on statehood day
The northeastern state joined the Indian union on this day in 1975.In a tweet, Modi said, Statehood Day greetings to the people of Sikkim. This state is blessed with rich natural beauty and is home to warm-hearted people. Sikkim has made great strides in areas like organic farming.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2021 12:38 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 12:16 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted the people of Sikkim on its statehood day. The northeastern state joined the Indian union on this day in 1975.
In a tweet, Modi said, ''Statehood Day greetings to the people of Sikkim. This state is blessed with rich natural beauty and is home to warm-hearted people.'' ''Sikkim has made great strides in areas like organic farming. Praying for the state's continuous growth and for the good health of its citizens,'' he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Modi
- Indian
- Narendra Modi
- Sikkim
ALSO READ
PM Modi offers prayers at Gurudwara Sis Ganj on Guru Teg Bahadur's 400th Prakash Purab
PM Modi offers prayers at Sis Ganj Gurudwara, pays tributes to Guru Teg Bahadur
Modi expresses pain at Bharuch hospital fire tragedy
PM Modi greets people of Gujarat, Maharashtra on Statehood Day
Pained by loss of lives in Bharuch hospital fire incident: PM Modi