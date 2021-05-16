Left Menu

Maha Guv, CM condole Satav's death; hail his leadership skills

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Sunday expressed grief over the death of Congress MP Rajeev Satav and lauded his leadership qualities and organisational abilities.Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also condoled Satavs demise and said he forged friendships going beyond political affiliations.Satav 46 died on Sunday, days after recovering from the coronavirus infection.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-05-2021 14:10 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 14:02 IST
Maha Guv, CM condole Satav's death; hail his leadership skills
Late Congress RS MP Rajeev Satav (Twitter) Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Sunday expressed grief over the death of Congress MP Rajeev Satav and lauded his leadership qualities and organisational abilities.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also condoled Satav's demise and said he forged friendships going beyond political affiliations.

Satav (46) died on Sunday, days after recovering from the coronavirus infection. The Rajya Sabha member was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Pune after testing coronavirus positive last month and was on ventilator support.

In a condolence message, Koshyari said, ''The news of the untimely demise of the young and dynamic parliamentarian Shri Rajiv Satav is agonising. The news has come at a time when one felt that he would come out of COVID-19.'' Satav was known for his leadership qualities and organisational abilities, and had excellent public relations, the governor said.

''Unfortunately, death has snatched away a promising leader with great potential. I pray to God for eternal peace to the departed soul and convey my deepest condolences to the members of the bereaved family and to his admirers,'' he said.

Chief Minister Thackeray in a statement said an aspiring leadership has been lost.

''Satav forged friendships going beyond political affiliations. He had complete faith in parliamentary democracy and was known as a studious leader,'' the CM said.

State PWD Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan also expressed grief over Satav's death.

Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly Devendra Fadnavis expressed shock over Satav's untimely death and said the state will miss the young and studious leader.

PTI MR GK GK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

