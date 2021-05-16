Left Menu

Congress MP Rajeev Satav dies, Gujarat leaders express grief

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 16-05-2021 14:41 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 14:19 IST
Late Congress RS MP Rajeev Satav (Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Political leaders in Gujarat cutting across party lines on Sunday paid tribute to Congress Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Satav who died in a hospital in Pune in Maharashtra days after recovering from COVID-19.

Satav, 46, was his party's in charge for Gujarat since March, 2018 and was active in the state's politics, where the BJP has been dominant for over two decades.

''The demise of Rajeev Satavji, Congress in-charge for Gujarat, who was always active in public life, is very sad.

May the Lord bestow salvation to his divine soul and strength to his family members and loved ones to bear this suffering,'' Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani tweeted in Gujarati.

Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Paresh Dhanani said Satav's simplicity, smile, his connection to the grassroots and loyalty to the party will always be remembered.

''Goodbye my friend, bye my boss!'' Dhanani tweeted.

State Congress president Amit Chavda and former chief minister and ex-Congress leader Shankersinh Vaghela also paid tribute to Satav.

While Chavda expressed grief, Vaghela said Satav's youthful leadership and excellent work style impressed everybody.

He will be remembered for his simplicity, openness, ground connection, leadership and loyalty to the party, the Gujarat Congress said in a statement, quoting its leaders like Arjun Modhwadia, Bharatsinh Solanki, Shaktisinh Gohil, Deepak Babaria and Hardik Patel among others.

Satav was in hospital since April 22 after testing positive for coronavirus.

