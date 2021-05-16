Centre, state govt responsible for coronavirus situation in Rajasthan: Beniwal

Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal on Sunday slammed the Centre and state government for the coronavirus situation in Rajasthan and demanded the resignation of state Health Minister Raghu Sharma.

The Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) MP also charged that the Election Commission was equally responsible for the spread of the infection.

''The situation worsened because of the central government and state government. The Election commission of India is also equally responsible for the spread of corona infection. The ECI should have postponed the assembly elections in five states in view of the increasing infection," he said while terming the coronavirus situation in the state as dangerous.

The MP charged the both the central and state governments failed to assess the situation which led to a surge in coronavirus cases and deaths.

"Health Minister of Rajasthan should resign for failing to handle the situation. Action against officers who are guilty of negligence should also be taken," he said. Beniwal had quit the NDA in December last year over the issue of farm laws.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)