Vice president condoles death of Cong leader Rajeev Satav

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday expressed shock at the death of Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member Rajeev Satav due to post-COVID complications, saying he was a dynamic parliamentarian deeply committed to serving the people.

Satav died on Sunday morning due to post-coronavirus complications in Pune. He was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the city in Maharashtra after testing COVID-19 positive last month and was on ventilator support. After recovering from the coronavirus infection, he was diagnosed with cytomegalovirus and his condition became critical.

''I am deeply shocked by the untimely demise of Rajya Sabha member, Shri Rajiv Satav due to COVID-related complications. He was a dynamic parliamentarian & deeply committed to serving the people,'' the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu. ''My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members and his followers. Om Shanti,'' Naidu, who is Rajya Sabha chairperson, said.

