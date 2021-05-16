Left Menu

Cyclone Tauktae: Nadda speaks to BJP leaders over measures to help people

BJP president J P Nadda on Sunday interacted with party leaders from coastal states which are likely to be affected by cyclone Tauktae, and said that saffron organisation members will provide all possible help to people. Party MPs, MLAs and office bearers from Goa, Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Daman Diu and Gujarat were part of the virtual meeting with Nadda.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2021 15:12 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 15:03 IST
Cyclone Tauktae has intensified into a ''very severe cyclonic storm'' and is approaching the Gujarat coast, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday. Image Credit: ANI

BJP president J P Nadda on Sunday interacted with party leaders from coastal states which are likely to be affected by cyclone Tauktae and said that saffron organisation members will provide all possible help to people. Party MPs, MLAs and office-bearers from Goa, Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Daman & Diu and Gujarat were part of the virtual meeting with Nadda. The BJP president later tweeted, ''Cyclone Tauktae is heading towards coastal regions of Goa, Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Daman & Diu & Gujarat. Discussed the precaution & relief work with BJP MPs, MLAs & state office bearers of affected areas. We will provide all possible help following COVID protocols.'' Cyclone Tauktae has intensified into a ''very severe cyclonic storm'' and is approaching the Gujarat coast, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday.

The IMD has also issued a yellow alert for the coasts of Gujarat and Diu and Daman.

