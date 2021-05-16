Left Menu

PTI | Idukki | Updated: 16-05-2021 17:41 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 17:41 IST
Soumya's funeral held at church in Kerala

The funeral of Soumya Santhosh, who was killed in a Palestinian rocket attack in Israel, was held at a cemetry in Keerithodu on Sunday by adhering to COVID-19 protocol.

According to Senior church priest Fr Jose Plachickal, Bishop of Idukki diocese, John Nellikunnel officiated the funeral ceremonies held at the Nithya Sahaya Matha Church in Keerithodu, at around 3.45 pm.

A message of Syro-Malabar church head, Cardinal George Alencherry, was read out at the funeral.

Earlier, people, following COVID protocol, paid tribute to the departed soul as the body was kept at her residence.

Besides locals and politicians, Consul General of Israel in South India, Jonathan Zadka, also visited Soumya's residence to pay homage.

Talking to her relatives, Zadka said Soumya is regarded as an angel by the people of Israel.

''I cannot imagine how difficult this loss would be for her family,'' he said.

Later, in a tweet, Zadka said, ''Honoured to pay my respects & convey our sympathies to the family and friends of Ms Soumya Santosh as she was laid to rest in her home town Keerithod, #Kerala. May she R.I.P Folded handsFolded hands our prayers are with the family that lost an angel in a cowardly #hamasterror attack.'' ''On behalf of the Israeli people, @israelinbenguluru extends its condolences to the family at loss. We hope peace restores soon Folded hands,'' the Consul General tweeted.

The mortal remains of the woman was brought to Kerala on Saturday via New Delhi.

Soumya,30, hailing from Idukki district, had been working as a housemaid in Israel for the last seven years.

She was killed on Tuesday when the rocket fell on her residence in the city of Ashkelon while she was talking to her husband Santhosh, who is in Kerala, over video call.

