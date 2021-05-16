Left Menu

COVID-19 positivity rate falling in MP: CM Chouhan

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 16-05-2021 18:39 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 18:39 IST
COVID-19 positivity rate falling in MP: CM Chouhan

The COVID-19 positivity rate in Madhya Pradesh has come down from 24 per cent earlier to 10.68 per cent now, with some districts showing less than five detections per 100 tests, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Sunday.

In a video clip released to media outlets, the CM claimed ''we have been successful in containing the pandemic'' as the positivity rate was ''falling day by day''.

On Saturday, MP reported 7,106 cases and 12,345 recoveries, and it was a good sign that the number of people getting discharged was higher than those being detected with the infection, Chouhan said.

He said a ''kill corona'' drive was underway in the rural parts of the state and asked people to participate in surveys that are being carried out as part of the initiative.

Treatment is being offered free of cost, especially to the poor and the middle class, under the Mukhyamantri COVID Upchar Yojana, the CM added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

NTPC augments COVID care facilities across India, adds over 500 oxygen beds

Health News Roundup: Pfizer/BioNTech shot boosts antibodies in elderly; COVID-19 obesity risk higher for men; India's Cipla says supply of COVID-19 disruptions and more

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space; 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Netanyahu says "will take take time" before Gaza fighting ends

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that an end to seven days of hostilities with Gaza militants was not imminent, despite diplomatic moves to retore calm.Our campaign against the terrorist organisations is continuing w...

Writer Subodh Chopra dies due to multiple organ failure

Writer Subodh Chopra, known for films like Murder and Rog, died due to multiple organ failure at a hospital here, days after he recovered from COVID-19, his brother Shashank Chopra said. Subodh Chopra, 49, was admitted to Lifeline Hospital ...

Kerala receives 1st Oxygen Express with 118 MT of medical oxygen

Kerala on Sunday received its first Oxygen Express at Ernakulam with 118 metric tonnes MT of liquid medical oxygen LMO, the Ministry of Railways informed on Sunday. The ministry also informed that the North-Central Railways region has cross...

Nashik sees 1,870 COVID-19 cases, 30 deaths, 2,862 recoveries

The number of COVID-19 cases in Nashik reached 3,70,356 after 1,870 people were detected with the infection on Sunday, while the day also saw 30 deaths and 2,862 people recovering, an official said.The districts toll is 4,100 and the number...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021