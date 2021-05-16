Congo Republic appoints new ministers, including president's son

Left Menu

Congo Republic's new prime minister named a government late on Saturday, with President Denis Sassou Nguesso's son among several additions to the cabinet following the president's re-election in March. He replaced Clement Mouamba, who had served since 2016. Among the new ministers announced in a decree read on state television was Sassou's son, Denis Christel Sassou Nguesso, who was named minister of international cooperation.

Congo Republic's new prime minister named a government late on Saturday, with President Denis Sassou Nguesso's son among several additions to the cabinet following the president's re-election in March. Sassou, who has ruled the Central African oil producer for a total of 38 years, appointed Anatole Collinet Makosso, a former education minister, as prime minister on Wednesday. He replaced Clement Mouamba, who had served since 2016.

Among the new ministers announced in a decree read on state television was Sassou's son, Denis Christel Sassou Nguesso, who was named minister of international cooperation. A national lawmaker who was previously a director at the national oil company, he has faced a series graft allegations by anti-corruption activists. He has denied any wrongdoing.

Bruno Jean Richard Itoua, a former energy minister, was named hydrocarbons minister, replacing Jean-Marc Thystere-Tchicaya. About 90% of Congo's revenues come from oil. Sassou promised at his inauguration last month to diversify the economy, which has been battered since 2014 by low oil prices.

