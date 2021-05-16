Congo Republic appoints new ministers, including president's son

Congo Republic's new prime minister named a government late on Saturday, with President Denis Sassou Nguesso's son among several additions to the cabinet following the president's re-election in March. Sassou, who has ruled the Central African oil producer for a total of 38 years, appointed Anatole Collinet Makosso, a former education minister, as prime minister on Wednesday. He replaced Clement Mouamba, who had served since 2016.

Among the new ministers announced in a decree read on state television was Sassou's son, Denis Christel Sassou Nguesso, who was named minister of international cooperation. A national lawmaker who was previously a director at the national oil company, he has faced a series graft allegations by anti-corruption activists. He has denied any wrongdoing.

Bruno Jean Richard Itoua, a former energy minister, was named hydrocarbons minister, replacing Jean-Marc Thystere-Tchicaya. About 90% of Congo's revenues come from oil. Sassou promised at his inauguration last month to diversify the economy, which has been battered since 2014 by low oil prices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)