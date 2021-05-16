Senior doctors to be on duty at odd hours for efficient management of COVID-19 patients: Assam CM

Senior doctors will be on duty during odd hours so that COVID-19 patients get the same level of treatment throughout the day, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said after making a surprise visit to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital in the early hours of Sunday.

Sarma made the unannounced visit to GMCH at 2.30 am to see for himself the treatment of COVID-19 patients in Emergency Ward at night, an official release said.

Asserting that it has been one of the priorities of the state government to step up midnight critical care services in all the medical colleges of the state, the chief minister expressed satisfaction over the arrangements put in place to meet the emergency needs of coronavirus patients.

He also iterated his gratitude to doctors, nursing staff, and other paramedical staff for their round-the-clock services.

The chief minister also visited the oxygen plant set up at the GMCH premises.

On the COVID-19 situation, the chief minister said that though the number of positive cases in several parts of the capital city is reportedly coming down, the government, under no circumstance, would lower its guard against the pandemic.

''Works are going on to ramp up the infrastructure and the COVID-19 hospital at Sarusajai would be equipped with 300 beds,'' he added.

During the day, Sarma reviewed the management of the pandemic situation, preparedness to deal with the crisis, and strict enforcement of restrictions with deputy commissioners and superintendents of police of all the districts through video conference.

''I directed DCs to regularly visit District Hospitals from today and ensure efficient odd hour management of critical Covid patients even late in the night,'' he tweeted.

Sarma also asked the authorities concerned to entrust one additional deputy commissioner in each district with the responsibility of vaccine centres.

''Directed SPs to enforce stringent restrictions to contain the pandemic while ensuring containment zone regulations. In this time of distress we must give the best service with a humane heart,'' he added.

