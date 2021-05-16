Left Menu

Senior doctors to be on duty at odd hours for efficient management of COVID-19 patients: Assam CM

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 16-05-2021 19:14 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 19:14 IST
Senior doctors to be on duty at odd hours for efficient management of COVID-19 patients: Assam CM

Senior doctors will be on duty during odd hours so that COVID-19 patients get the same level of treatment throughout the day, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said after making a surprise visit to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital in the early hours of Sunday.

Sarma made the unannounced visit to GMCH at 2.30 am to see for himself the treatment of COVID-19 patients in Emergency Ward at night, an official release said.

Asserting that it has been one of the priorities of the state government to step up midnight critical care services in all the medical colleges of the state, the chief minister expressed satisfaction over the arrangements put in place to meet the emergency needs of coronavirus patients.

He also iterated his gratitude to doctors, nursing staff, and other paramedical staff for their round-the-clock services.

The chief minister also visited the oxygen plant set up at the GMCH premises.

On the COVID-19 situation, the chief minister said that though the number of positive cases in several parts of the capital city is reportedly coming down, the government, under no circumstance, would lower its guard against the pandemic.

''Works are going on to ramp up the infrastructure and the COVID-19 hospital at Sarusajai would be equipped with 300 beds,'' he added.

During the day, Sarma reviewed the management of the pandemic situation, preparedness to deal with the crisis, and strict enforcement of restrictions with deputy commissioners and superintendents of police of all the districts through video conference.

''I directed DCs to regularly visit District Hospitals from today and ensure efficient odd hour management of critical Covid patients even late in the night,'' he tweeted.

Sarma also asked the authorities concerned to entrust one additional deputy commissioner in each district with the responsibility of vaccine centres.

''Directed SPs to enforce stringent restrictions to contain the pandemic while ensuring containment zone regulations. In this time of distress we must give the best service with a humane heart,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

NTPC augments COVID care facilities across India, adds over 500 oxygen beds

Health News Roundup: Pfizer/BioNTech shot boosts antibodies in elderly; COVID-19 obesity risk higher for men; India's Cipla says supply of COVID-19 disruptions and more

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space; 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Netanyahu says "will take take time" before Gaza fighting ends

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that an end to seven days of hostilities with Gaza militants was not imminent, despite diplomatic moves to retore calm.Our campaign against the terrorist organisations is continuing w...

Writer Subodh Chopra dies due to multiple organ failure

Writer Subodh Chopra, known for films like Murder and Rog, died due to multiple organ failure at a hospital here, days after he recovered from COVID-19, his brother Shashank Chopra said. Subodh Chopra, 49, was admitted to Lifeline Hospital ...

Kerala receives 1st Oxygen Express with 118 MT of medical oxygen

Kerala on Sunday received its first Oxygen Express at Ernakulam with 118 metric tonnes MT of liquid medical oxygen LMO, the Ministry of Railways informed on Sunday. The ministry also informed that the North-Central Railways region has cross...

Nashik sees 1,870 COVID-19 cases, 30 deaths, 2,862 recoveries

The number of COVID-19 cases in Nashik reached 3,70,356 after 1,870 people were detected with the infection on Sunday, while the day also saw 30 deaths and 2,862 people recovering, an official said.The districts toll is 4,100 and the number...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021