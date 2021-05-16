Left Menu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 16-05-2021 19:31 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 19:31 IST
FIR registered against school principal, her deputy for COVID-related death in Jammu

A principal and her deputy of a private missionary school were booked in connection with the death of a teacher due to COVID-19 here last week, officials said on Sunday.

The FIR was registered at police station Gandhi Nagar after a magisterial inquiry into the death of music teacher Neelu Varinder on May 9 held them responsible for violating government guidelines on the closure of schools, the officials said.

They said principal Sister Hema and vice principal Sister Leema of St Mary's Presentation Convent Secondary School were booked under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code besides relevant sections of the Epidemic Disease Act and the Disaster Management Act.

District Magistrate, Jammu, Anshul Garg ordered the inquiry by an executive magistrate after the family and colleagues of the deceased questioned the violation of the government guidelines by the school management by calling the teachers to attend online classes form the premises.

Meanwhile, former legislator Gagan Bhagat lodged a complaint for registration of an FIR against J-K BJP president Ravinder Raina and several of his colleagues for violating 'corona' curfew which is in force across Jammu and Kashmir.

In his complaint to police station R S Pura, the expelled BJP MLA accused Raina and his colleagues, including former minister Sham Lal, of violating curfew by visiting a community health centre and different wards last week.

''They are taking undue benefit of the fact that the BJP is ruling party at the Centre and the Lt Governor of J-K was a member and former union minister from the BJP. The law of the land is the same for everyone,” Bhagat said.

He said they have openly violated the SOPs of the ‘corona curfew’ and an FIR should be registered against them under various sections of IPC, CrP C, Disaster Management Act and Epidemic Diseases Act to set an example that everyone is equal before law.

