Cong leader urges PM to announce cash transfer of Rs 6,000 per month to needy during lockdown

Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday to announce direct cash transfer of Rs 6,000 per month to the poor and needy to cope with the lockdown.

In a letter to the prime minister, Chowdhury highlighted the hardship and suffering being faced by the poor, daily wagers and the marginalised sections of the society due to the lockdown imposed in various states.

''The central government should resort to direct cash transfer of Rs 6,000 per month in the bank accounts of all the eligible poor people of the states under lockdown, including the state of West Bengal.

''This will not only mitigate the sufferings of the millions of poor but is good economics as well because it will have a multiplier effect on the economy,'' he said.

The Congress leader said in view of the ongoing pandemic and the lockdowns, such people have been rendered unemployed, resulting in them not being able to provide for and feed their families.

''Accordingly, such people are in a deplorable condition and are feeling abandoned, completely left-out and hopeless,'' he said.

Chowdhury said Congress president Sonia Gandhi has suggested that the Centre should provide free foodgrains to the needy and give Rs 6,000 per month to all the jobless people.

The Congress has been demanding a provision of direct cash to the poor since a nationwide lockdown was first imposed in March last year after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

