Enough vaccines in country from July-August: Union minister

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar on Sunday said India will have enough COVID-19 vaccine doses from July-August.He hit out at the Congress for attacking the Centre on the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and said the opposition party did not have to face such tough times during their rule.Speaking to reporters here after attending a crisis management committee meet, Tomar said, The Congress leadership has nothing to do with the country or public interest.

PTI | Gwalior | Updated: 16-05-2021 21:26 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 21:26 IST
Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar on Sunday said India will have enough COVID-19 vaccine doses from July-August.

He hit out at the Congress for attacking the Centre on the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and said the opposition party did not have to face such tough times during their rule.

Speaking to reporters here after attending a crisis management committee meet, Tomar said, ''The Congress leadership has nothing to do with the country or public interest. During their time, they did not have to face a crisis like the coronavirus pandemic.'' ''The Congress is playing politics on vaccines, which is very unfortunate. India will have enough vaccine doses from July-August,'' he added.

A 1000-bed hospital was under construction near the government medical college here and it would soon start functioning with 570 beds to begin with, the Union minister said.

Tomar added that special wards would be set up for those suffering from Mucormycosis, or black fungus, a rare and dangerous infection that is being seen in some COVID-19 patients as well as those who have recovered from the infection.

