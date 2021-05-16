Dismiss Pramod Sawant govt for COVID-19 failure, says Goa Cong

Dismiss Pramod Sawant govt for COVID-19 failure, says Goa CongPTI | Panaji | Updated: 16-05-2021 22:01 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 22:01 IST
The Congress on Sunday demanded that the Pramod Sawant government in Goa be dismissed for failing to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.
Goa Congress chief Girish Chodankar said a meeting of the party with state in charge Dinesh Gundu Rao on the outbreak situation resolved that the governor must dismiss the BJP government in the state.
The party also demanded that the Centre post a full- time governor for the state, as Bhagat Singh Koshyari is holding additional charge here along with Maharashtra.
Chodankar said the Goa government must immediately stop the use of Ivermectin tablets as part of its prophylaxis treatment as experts have advised against it.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
