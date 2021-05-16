Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2021 22:09 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 22:09 IST
Kharge, Adhir mourn Cong MP Satav's demise

Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury condoled the demise of MP Rajeev Satav on Sunday and described him as a dedicated Congressman who was committed to the party's ideology.

''Rajeev Satav was one of the most promising leaders of the next generation of Congress leaders,'' Kharge said, adding that he built his political career from the grassroots, starting as a panchayat member in 2002, to become a zilla panchayat member, an MLA, a Lok Sabha MP and finally, a Rajya Sabha member within a short time.

''He was always ready to take up any responsibility that was given to him by the party and fulfilled it with great dedication. He was deeply committed to the ideology of the Congress and had become an essential member of the party, enjoying the confidence of all senior leaders,'' Kharge said.

He said Satav strongly believed in the ideals of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, BR Ambedkar, Jawaharlal Nehru and Mahatma Gandhi and was deeply committed to the cause of the backward classes.

''He was a passionate speaker in the Lok Sabha, who vociferously raised his voice on behalf of the common man in Parliament,'' Kharge said.

The passing away of Satav is a huge loss to the people of Maharashtra and the country, he said as he extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

Chowdhury said, ''I can not express my grief and pain in words in the wake of the mournful and tearful news that brother Rajeev Satav is no more with us.'' Satav died in a Pune hospital on Sunday morning following post-COVID complications.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

