TN forms Stalin-led panel of all-party MLAs to fight COVID-19

A committee of 13 MLAs belonging to parties represented in the Tamil Nadu Assembly was set up on Sunday by the State government to offer it consultations on controlling the spread of COVID-19.

The panel, headed by Chief Minister M K Stalin, would deliberate on the pandemic and offer consultations to the government, an official press release here said.

Public Department Secretary would be the Member- Secretary of the committee.

It was formed on the basis of a resolution adopted in a meeting of the leaders of all legislature parties at the Secretariat here on May 13.

DMK's Na Ezhilan, AIADMK's C Vijayabaskar (former Health Minister), Congress party's A M Munirathinam, PMK's G K Mani and BJP's Nayinar Nagendran are part of the panel.

T Sadhan Tirumalaikumar (MDMK represented as DMK member in the House as the Vaiko-led party fought polls in DMK's rising sun symbol), S S Balaji of Viduthali Chiruthaigal Katchi, V P Nagai Mali of the CPI(M) and T Ramachandran belonging to the CPI are in the committee.

A member each from Manithaneya Makkal Katchi, Kongu Nadu Makkal Desiya Katchi and Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi (all allies of DMK) and Puratchi Bharatham (AIADMK partner) are also part of the panel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)