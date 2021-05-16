Left Menu

Arrest us but we will continue asking questions: Congress leaders' 'poster' dare

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2021 22:19 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 22:19 IST
Arrest us but we will continue asking questions: Congress leaders' 'poster' dare

Congress leaders led by Rahul Gandhi on Sunday put up a poster critical of the prime minister over COVID vaccine export as their Twitter profile picture and dared the government to arrest them, after police took 25 people into custody for displaying the same poster in several parts of the city.

''Arrest me too,'' said Gandhi in a tweet while sharing a picture of the Hindi poster which read: ''Modi ji, why did you send our children's vaccines abroad''.

The opposition party said tough questions will be asked from the prime minister if people don't get vaccines, medicines and oxygen and slammed the police action.

The Delhi Police had registered 25 FIRs and arrested as many people for allegedly pasting posters critical of the prime minister in connection with the vaccination drive against COVID-19, officials had said on Saturday.

Party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, former union minister P Chidambaram, chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala were among the leaders who changed their Twitter profile picture. The Congress official Twitter handle also displayed the poster. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh dared the prime minister and home minister to arrest him, saying he was putting up such posters on his compound wall.

''Putting up critical posters against PM is now a crime? Is India run by the Modi Penal Code now? Is the Delhi Police so jobless in the middle of a raging pandemic,'' he asked.

''I am putting up posters on my compound wall tomorrow. Come get me,'' Ramesh said.

The ruling BJP has accused the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party of spreading misinformation on India’s vaccination programme and said over 84 percent of the vaccine doses sent abroad were part of the commercial and licensing liabilities of the two Indian manufacturers.

Addressing a virtual press conference earlier this week, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra had said 1.07 crore vaccine doses sent abroad were India’s aid to different countries and noted that of those, 78.5 lakh were dispatched to seven neighbouring countries.

A safer neighbourhood is good for India too, he had said.

On Sunday, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said at a press conference that questions will be asked from the prime minister if people don't get vaccines, medicines and oxygen they desperately need to fight COVID.

''I dare you to arrest me. Where is my vaccine, where is my oxygen? We will continue to ask you questions,'' he said while alleging that people are being ''arrested for asking questions''.

Khera said most of the deaths could have been avoided and people are dying not because of COVID, but due to the mismanagement in handling the pandemic.

He alleged that the government had created man-made shortages and there was chaos all around.

''The Government of India did not manage the crisis well,'' he said.

The Congress leader alleged that when it came to negotiating with vaccine manufacturers or putting in place the vaccine policy, everything was ''centralised and individualised''.

''PM Modi wanted to be known as a vaccine guru, but now the entire world and every Indian is asking tough questions,'' he said.

''You can't have centralised decision-making and decentralised responsibility,'' he said.

''What we witnessed is image management, which is the most unfortunate aspect of this government. It is fatal for the country,'' he felt.

On the Centre issuing guidelines in rural areas, Khera said they have come much after the virus has already spread in villages.

''We also get to know the under-preparedness of the government, as the entire preparedness was vested with the Centre under NDMA,'' he said.

He said India has successfully implemented immunisation drives in the past and diseases like polio have been eradicated.

''India has achieved immunisation in the past, provided there is a political will. The political will is not there under PM Modi,'' he alleged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

NTPC augments COVID care facilities across India, adds over 500 oxygen beds

Health News Roundup: Pfizer/BioNTech shot boosts antibodies in elderly; COVID-19 obesity risk higher for men; India's Cipla says supply of COVID-19 disruptions and more

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space; 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

A PICTURE AND ITS STORY-Gaza girl survives Israeli strike that shattered her family and home

Six-year-old Suzy Eshkuntana woke up alone in Gazas largest hospital where she was rushed by rescuers from the rubble of her home, which had been wrecked by a pre-dawn Israeli strike that killed her mother and all four of her siblings.The y...

LG Manoj Sinha visits Jammu's Government Medical College, reviews COVID management

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha on Sunday visited Government Medical College GMC, Jammu to review the COVID clinical management and measures being undertaken by the hospital authorities. Emphasising on strengthening the...

Cyclone Tauktae intensifies after ploughing through coastal Kerala, Ktka, Goa; 6 dead; Gujarat braces for impact

Gale-force winds, heavy rainfall and high tidal waves swept the coastal belt of Kerala, Karnataka and Goa as Cyclone Tauktae hurtled northwards towards Gujarat on Sunday, leaving six people dead, damaging hundreds of houses, uprooting elect...

Chemist shop owners, staff, urge Delhi govt to vaccinate them on priority

By Ajit K Jha As chemist shops are open during the Covid-19 lockdown, their owners and staff have urged the Delhi government to declare them as Covid warriors and vaccinate them on priority.We have been delivering medicines to people at the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021