Ramanagar MLA 'missing', claim posters in UP's Barabanki

Some posters surfaced here claiming that the BJP’s Ramnagar MLA has gone missing amid the coronavirus crisis and announced a reward of Rs 1,000 in cash if someone tells about his whereabouts. BJP MLA Sharad Awasthi dismissed the allegations levelled against him in the posters that surfaced at Adra village and blamed the Samajwadi Party for it.

The posters read that anyone providing information about the MLA will be given Rs 1,000 in cash. The posters also said during the COVID-19 pandemic, the MLA did not help people at Adra village. The village is facing a number of problems and when villagers went to meet the MLA at his residence, he did not meet them, the posters said. Meanwhile, refuting the allegations, the MLA claimed that he has visited his constituency 10 times after the Lok Sabha elections. On the posters, Awasthi said some days ago, a dispute had taken place over the construction of a drain at Adra village. Owing to his engagement in the COVID relief work, he could not reach the spot and people out of anger put up posters against him.

