Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed anguish over the dead bodies found dumped in Ganga and Yamuna rivers, saying such reports were distressing and the dignity of the dead should be upheld.

Gehlot said the state government already took some necessary steps, includes free ambulances for coronavirus patients and arrangement of last rites of those who died due to COVID.

He said responsibility of performing last rites of those with dignity had been given to local bodies and the state government allotted a fund for this purpose.

Gehlot said district collectors had been given rights to acquire private ambulances to for giving free services. PTI SDA HMB

