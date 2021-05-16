Left Menu

Nadda flags off medical, other supplies to Himachal Pradesh to fight COVID

He urged BJP members to reach out to people needing help while following the COVID protocol.

Updated: 16-05-2021 22:40 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 22:38 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

BJP president J P Nadda on Sunday flagged off vehicles carrying a large quantity of masks, drugs and other materials to Himachal Pradesh to help people in the fight against COVID-19 as part of his party's ''Seva hi Sangathan'' campaign.

Describing the pandemic as the biggest medical and health crisis in the history of humankind, he said Indians have unitedly fought this under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will come out victorious in this war against the infectious disease, according to a BJP statement.

He said BJP workers have provided medical aid and relief material to hospitals, social organisations and administration, and this includes medical beds, medicines, blood and plasma, oxygen cylinders as well as food and shelter.

They have organised over 1,200 blood donation camps across the country, and also conducted plasma donation camps in large numbers, he said. To help COVID-19 patients and their families, they have set up over 200 dedicated helplines at district level across the country, he added.

BJP workers have so far distributed over 65 lakh face masks, over 14 lakh food packets, seven lakh relief material packets and immunity kits across all states, Nadda said.

The BJP president also spoke about the boost in health infrastructure under Modi, listing out the increase in medical institutions, hospitals and setting up of oxygen plants.

The materials sent to Himachal Pradesh included around three lakh three-ply face masks, 50,000 N-95 face masks, 25,000 gloves, 10,000 face shields, 7,000 PPE kits, 6,000 oxygen mask, 1,500 oxygen regulators, 250 nasal cannula and other medical items, the party statement said.

Nadda also flagged off a consignment of medical equipments, including 17 mobile medical units, and lauded Union Minister Anurag Thakur, a MP from the state, for his efforts towards this.

The 17 mobile medical units are part of Sansad Mobile Swasthya Seva, an initiative launched by Thakur three years ago to provide accessible rural healthcare services to people in his constituency Hamirpur.

The initiative will cater to all 12 districts of the hill state. Nadda later also held a meeting with the party's national office-bearers to review its nationwide drive to help people during the pandemic. He urged BJP members to reach out to people needing help while following the COVID protocol.

