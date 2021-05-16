BJP MLA protests shortage of oxygen for COVID patients
Beawar MLA Shankar Singh called off his protest after officials assured him of adequate supply of the life-saving gas. SDM Ramprakash and other officials assured the MLA that the number of oxygen cylinders will be increased at the Beawar hospital following which he called off the protest.
A BJP MLA on Sunday protested outside the SDM office in Ajmer over the shortage of medical oxygen for COVID patients. Beawar MLA Shankar Singh called off his protest after officials assured him of adequate supply of the life-saving gas. He alleged that patients are dying due to oxygen shortage in Beawar and the government has not increased its supply despite repeated requests by him. SDM Ramprakash and other officials assured the MLA that the number of oxygen cylinders will be increased at the Beawar hospital following which he called off the protest.
