Left Menu

Chileans urged to make voices heard on rewriting of constitution

Chileans were urged on Sunday to follow through on their call for a new constitution as voting to pick the architects of the charter entered a second day amid concerns about low turn-out, particularly in the country's more marginalized areas. Observers around the South American nation reported a slow start in most polling stations on Sunday, a trend that was particularly marked in the poorest areas of the capital Santiago and in the north of the country, according to official data.

Reuters | Updated: 17-05-2021 00:56 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 00:56 IST
Chileans urged to make voices heard on rewriting of constitution

Chileans were urged on Sunday to follow through on their call for a new constitution as voting to pick the architects of the charter entered a second day amid concerns about low turn-out, particularly in the country's more marginalized areas.

Observers around the South American nation reported a slow start in most polling stations on Sunday, a trend that was particularly marked in the poorest areas of the capital Santiago and in the north of the country, according to official data. Fourteen million people are eligible to pick the 155 people who will draft the new constitution and the government is hoping for turnout of 7 million.

Those chosen will spend a maximum of 12 months crafting the new text, with a two-thirds majority required for each key decision, forcing delegates to form alliances. Chileans will then vote on the final product. If it fails, the country will revert to the current text and the process ends. More than 7.5 million people turned out in October last year and voted by 78% to tear up the present constitution drafted during the 1973-1990 dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet.

Just over 3 million people, or 20.4% of the electorate, voted on Saturday, according to the country's Servel electoral service, with the turnout highest in the three Santiago suburbs which voted to reject a change to the constitution. The call for a new constitution emerged from social unrest over inequality that tore through Chile, the world's largest producer of copper, in October 2019 and still simmers to this day amid economic hardship wrought by the coronavirus pandemic and what many perceive to be patchy government support.

Maria Emilia, 71, a polling station volunteer in the working class Santiago suburb of La Pintana, issued a plea for youthful voters to cement their call for a new Chile. "I have been here since 8 a.m. and I am so sad to have only seen one young person come," she said in a video posted on social media. "Please guys, wake up. You fought so hard to have a new constitution."

Luz Donaire, 65, a small business owner in neighboring Puente Alto, said she was voting for the sake of future generations. "My expectations are high. I want more equality for my grandchildren." Analysts said turnout on Saturday could have been affected by a lack of trust that votes cast on the first day would be safe in polling stations overnight, and could still pick up on Sunday, Chile's traditional day for voting.

Claudia Heiss, an investigator for Chile's Center of Conflict and Social Cohesion Studies, said last year's plebiscite had offered a clearer choice of yes or no whereas the latest poll involved choosing individuals, many of them with political links. That could have generated fresh mistrust, particularly among young voters, she said. Camila Rojas, 20, voted for the first time in Chile's seaside city of Valparaiso and issued a stern call to her generation. "I guess people got demotivated, felt like nothing is going to change," she said. "But change starts with you - if you don't vote then nothing is going to change."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Fire breaks out at pharma godown in Indore; medicines related to COVID-19 destroyed

Medicines and medical equipment worth Rs 20-25 lakhs used for the treatment of COVID-19 patients were destroyed in a fire that broke out at a pharmaceutical godown in Indore on Sunday. Fire brigade official, Santosh Dubey said, Fire broke o...

Saudi Arabia lifts quarantine requirement for COVID vaccinated foreign visitors

Saudi Arabia announced on Sunday that foreign visitors arriving by air from most countries will no longer need to quarantine if they have been vaccinated against COVID-19. Visitors from 20 other countries - including the United States, Indi...

UN Chief says Israel, Gaza fighting 'utterly appalling', calls for immediate Ceasefire

Gaza Palestine May 17 ANIUnited Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the UN Security Council on Sunday that hostilities in Israel and Gaza were utterly appalling and called for an immediate ceasefire. He said the United Nations i...

Boy killed in crude bomb explosion in Bengal

An 11-year-old boy was killed when a crude bomb exploded in West Bengals Birbhum district on Sunday, police said.The bomb was kept in a box near a canal in Khatipur village and the boy accidentally came in contact with it, while playing the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021