Biden says he is working toward sustained calm in Israel-Palestinian conflict

Biden says he is working toward sustained calm in Israel-Palestinian conflictReuters | Wilmington | Updated: 17-05-2021 02:55 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 02:54 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden said his administration is working with Palestinians and Israelis to work towards a sustained calm, adding that both deserve to live in safety and security.
"We also believe Palestinians and Israelis equally deserve to live in safety and security and enjoy equal measure of freedom, prosperity and democracy," he said in a pretaped video aired at an event marking the Muslim Eid holiday on Sunday.
"My administration is going to continue to engage Palestinians and Israelis and other regional partners to work toward sustained calm."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
