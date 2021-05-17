Left Menu

Tamil Nadu forms legislators' Advisory Committee to combat COVID-19

The Tamil Nadu Government on Sunday said that it had formed a thirteen-member Legislators' Advisory Committee which is headed by Chief Minister MK Stalin and comprises legislative assembly members to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 17-05-2021 08:55 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 08:55 IST
Tamil Nadu forms legislators' Advisory Committee to combat COVID-19
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Tamil Nadu Government on Sunday said that it had formed a thirteen-member Legislators' Advisory Committee which is headed by Chief Minister MK Stalin and comprises legislative assembly members to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic. Former Health Minister C Vijayabaskar, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) legislator N Ezhilan and GK Mani of Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) are some prominent members of the committee.

It was decided to form the committee at the all-party legislators' leaders meeting held on May 13 at the Secretariat. Tamil Nadu has reported 12,450 new COVID-19 cases, 20,905 recoveries and 303 deaths since 8 pm on Sunday, the Union Health Ministry informed.

The Ministry on Monday said that the active number of COVID cases in the state stands at 2,07,789. With the new fatalities, the COVID death toll in the state has mounted to 17,359. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

Entertainment News Roundup: Angelina Jolie's 'Those Who Wish Me Dead' DOA as 'Spiral' Claims No. 1; Royal Ballet dancers prepare for reopening and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FEATURE-Pedal power: In lockdown, Tunisia's cyclists fight for space

Pandemic is pushing more Tunisians to learn to cycle Monthly protest rides call for more bike lanes, racks Number of cars in Tunisia increases by more than 70,000 a year By Layli ForoudiTUNIS, May 17 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Usually d...

Israel launches dozens of Gaza strikes as fighting enters second week

Israel launched dozens of air strikes on Gaza and Hamas militants in the Palestinian enclave fired rocket barrages at Israeli cities as fighting spilled into a second week on Monday amid mounting international calls for a ceasefire. But the...

Apple discontinuing space gray accessories

Apple ends the Space Gray era Fans of Apples space gray colour the company is officially discontinuing the hue for its Magic Keyboards, mice, trackpads, and other accessories. So if you are eager to pick one up, do so soon, as they will onl...

Microsoft to release Dolby Vision gaming test for Xbox series X and S

Dolby Vision gaming will soon be arriving on the Xbox Series X and S for testers who are a part of the Xbox Insiders alpha ring group. This HDR format offers an upgraded set of features like support for dynamic metadata. According to The Ve...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021