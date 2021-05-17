Left Menu

Narada case: 2 Bengal ministers, TMC MLA taken to CBI office in Kolkata

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 17-05-2021 10:51 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 10:51 IST
Bengal ministers Firhad Hakim and Subrata Mukherjee were taken to the CBI office here on Monday morning in connection with the probe into the Narada sting operation, officials said.

Senior Trinamool Congress leader and MLA Madan Mitra and former minister Sovan Chatterjee were also brought to Nizam Palace as part of the investigation, they said.

A CBI team along with central forces reached Hakim's Chetla residence and took him to the probe agency's office, the officials said.

''The CBI has arrested me in the Narada case. We will settle this matter in court,'' Hakim, the state's Transport and Housing Minister, claimed.

There was, however, no official confirmation from the CBI about the arrest.

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had recently sanctioned prosecution against Hakim and other senior leaders of the TMC, including Mitra and Mukherjee.

Reacting to the development, TMC spokesman Kunal Ghosh claimed that the CBI action was a vengeful act and a fallout of the BJP's loss in the West Bengal assembly elections.

''The BJP is still not able to accept defeat in the polls after having made an all-out attempt to win... This is a reprehensible act.

''When the state is fighting the Covid situation, they are trying to create disturbances in such a manner,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

