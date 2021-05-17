Left Menu

Chile's govt in shock loss as voters pick independents to draft constitution

New proposals will require a two-thirds of approval and without a third of the delegates, the government will struggle to block radical changes to the constitution unless it can forge new alliances. The result and defeats for Chile Vamos candidates in mayoral, gubernatorial, and municipal elections held at the same time bode ill for the ruling coalition ahead of general and presidential elections in November.

Reuters | Santiago | Updated: 17-05-2021 12:04 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 11:51 IST
Chile's govt in shock loss as voters pick independents to draft constitution
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Chile's center-right ruling coalition suffered a shock loss on Sunday night after failing to secure a critical one-third of seats in the body that will draft the country's new constitution. With 90% of the votes counted, candidates backed by President Sebastian Pinera's center-right Chile Vamos coalition had won only a fifth while independents picked up the most votes. New proposals will require a two-thirds approval and without a third of the delegates, the government will struggle to block radical changes to the constitution unless it can forge new alliances.

The result and defeats for Chile Vamos candidates in mayoral, gubernatorial, and municipal elections held at the same time bode ill for the ruling coalition ahead of general and presidential elections in November. The vote to pick 155 citizens to rewrite the constitution was borne from fierce protests that erupted over inequality and elitism in October 2019. The current constitution drafted during the 1973-1990 dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet is widely perceived to favor big business over the rights of ordinary citizens.

Until recently, Chile Vamos had been confident its candidates would win at least a third of the vote. Pinera said his government and other traditional political parties should heed the "loud and clear" message that they had not adequately responded to the needs of citizens.

It was "a great opportunity" for Chileans to build a more "fair, inclusive, prosperous and sustainable country," he added. CNN's local channel in Chile projected independents would win 45 seats, Chile Vamos would gain 39, the center-left 25, the far-left 28 and a small coalition would take one seat. Seventeen seats have been reserved for members of Chile's indigenous communities who are not mentioned in the present charter.

Pinera cautioned, however, against extreme changes which some fear could threaten Chile's status as one of the wealthiest, most stable democracies in Latin America. Some of the more controversial ideas being advanced for the new constitution include potential changes to private land and water rights as well as to employment legislation that could threaten the interests of traditional investors.

Gabriel Boric, a leading member of Chile's far-left Broad Front coalition, said the result paved the way for major changes in Chile, the world's largest copper producer. "We are looking for a new treaty for our indigenous populations, to recover our natural resources, build a state that guarantees universal social rights," he said. "We're going to start from scratch and build a new Chile."

More than 1,200 people put themselves forward to draft the new charter, including actors, writers, civil society activists, politicians, TV hosts, and fashion models. Francisca Linconao, a "Machi" spiritual leader of the Mapuche indigenous people who were jailed for alleged terrorist links before later being absolved of charges and released, was among those winning a seat.

Delegates will spend a maximum 12-month period debating and crafting the new text and Chileans will then vote on the final product. If it fails, Chile will revert to the current text. The new constitutional body is the first in the world to stipulate a roughly equal number of male and female delegates.

Marcela Cubillos, a senior figure in the Chile Vamos coalition who gained a seat, said the right would need to forge new alliances. "The results that we are seeing today make the construction of these agreements essential," she told reporters.

The government's popularity has fallen amid COVID-related poverty and joblessness and due to its attempts to block citizens from drawing down their privately held pensions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Arson investigators, police look into Los Angeles blaze; 1,000 evacuated

A wildfire in Los Angeles, California, gained momentum on Sunday and about 1,000 residents were put under evacuation orders and two suspects were detained as arson investigators and police looked into the cause of the blaze. We did have one...

CBI to file charge sheet against 5 accused in Narada sting case

The CBI will on Monday file the charge sheet against five accused, including three TMC leaders arrested earlier in the day, in the Narada sting case wherein politicians were purportedly caught taking money on camera, officials said.The cent...

Saudi Arabia eases travel ban for vaccinated citizens

Vaccinated Saudis will be allowed to leave the kingdom for the first time in more than a year on Monday as the country eases a ban on international travel aimed at containing the spread of the coronavirus and its new variants.For the past 1...

Wadhwani Foundation announces USD one million to families impacted by COVID-19

Bengaluru-based Wadhwani Foundation WF announced on Monday it would donate USD one million in grants to ten charities and NGOs to help alleviate the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in India.These grants provide medical resources...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021