Left Menu

Swearing-in of Pinarayi Vijayan govt on May 20, to have 21 member cabinet

Communist Party of India Marxist (CPIM)'s acting state secretary and Left Democratic Front (LDF) convener A Vijayaraghavan on Monday said that the Kerala government will have a 21-member cabinet.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 17-05-2021 15:17 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 15:17 IST
Swearing-in of Pinarayi Vijayan govt on May 20, to have 21 member cabinet
LDF convener A Vijayaraghavan (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Communist Party of India Marxist (CPIM)'s acting state secretary and Left Democratic Front (LDF) convener A Vijayaraghavan on Monday said that the Kerala government will have a 21-member cabinet. He added that the swearing-in ceremony will be conducted on May 20 with a limited number of people in view of the COVID-19 situation in the state.

Speaking to media persons after the LDF meet to decide on cabinet berths, Vijayaraghavan said that CPI(M) would have 12 ministerial berths while four have been given to CPI and one each for Kerala Congress (M), Janata Dal (S) and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). "The remaining two ministerial posts will be shared between other allies on an alternate basis, the first two and half years with Janadhipatya Kerala Congress and Indian National League after which Kerala Congress (B) and Congress (S) takes possession of the chair respectively. CPM will hold speaker post, CPI will be given deputy speaker post and chief whip post to Kerala Congress (M)," he added.

He said the LDF has entrusted Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to decide the portfolios of the ministers. "Left Democratic Front will meet and decide the Parliamentary committee head tomorrow and after it will meet the Governor," he added.

The Communist Party of India (M)-led LDF retained power in Kerala by winning 99 seats against 41 seats of Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in the assembly polls. BJP could not win any seat. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Israeli air strike kills Islamic Jihad commander in Gaza

An Israeli air strike killed a top commander with the Islamic Jihad militant group in Gaza on Monday, the Israeli military and a source in the group said.The killing of Hussam Abu Harbeed, Islamic Jihads northern division commander, was lik...

We're not going to treat matches against England as warm-ups for WTC final: Wagner

New Zealand fast bowler Neil Wagner on Monday said his team is not going to treat the upcoming two-match series against England as warm-ups for the World Test Championship WTC final versus India.India and New Zealand will lock horns for the...

Next Digital shares halted, jailed owner Lai pleads guilty to illegal HK assembly

Next Digital Ltd shares were suspended on Monday after authorities froze assets of its jailed owner Jimmy Lai under a new national security law in Hong Kong, while the tycoon pleaded guilty to taking part in an illegal protest in October 20...

Remdesivir coordination lacking between Centre, state: Guj HC

The Gujarat High Court on Monday said there appears to be lack of coordination between the Centre and the state government in the allocation of the required amount of Remdesivir injections.The HC noted that the Union government continued to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021