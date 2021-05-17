Cong MLA Pargat Singh accuses Punjab CM's political advisor of threatening him

Congress MLA Pargat Singh on Monday accused Sandeep Sandhu, political advisor to Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, of threatening him for questioning the state government over the sacrilege incidents.

Addressing the media here, he said Sandhu had called him up last week.

“After calling me up Thursday night, Sandeep Sandhu threatened me. He said papers have been collected against me and asked me to get ready to face action,” the Congress MLA claimed.

The Jalandhar Cantonment legislator said he was ready to face any “punishment” for speaking the truth and raising the issues of sacrilege and review of power purchase agreements.

Sandhu, however, rejected the charges.

Pargat, considered close to Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, had last month questioned his own government over its ''intent” in ensuring justice in the 2015 sacrilege and subsequent police firing incidents.

He had even suggested Amarinder Singh to conduct a survey to know about the latter’s performance as the chief minister of the state.

Notably, a section of Congress legislators, including two ministers, had regrouped themselves to exert pressure on the CM for early action against the perpetrators of desecration of Guru Granth Sahib and subsequent police firing incidents in 2015.

