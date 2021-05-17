Left Menu

EU, U.S. say they can partner to hold China to account on "trade-distorting policies"

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-05-2021 15:52 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 15:45 IST
File photo. Image Credit: Wikimedia

The United States and the European Union issued a joint statement on Monday saying that they can partner to "hold countries like China that support trade-distorting policies to account".

The statement was issued by the United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, and European Commission Executive Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis.

The statement announced the start of discussions to address global steel and aluminum excess capacity.

