Kannada community in UK pays tribute to Basaveshwara, Ambedkar

PTI | London | Updated: 17-05-2021 16:52 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 16:52 IST
The NRI Kannada community in the UK has paid tributes to 12th century philosopher and social reformer, Lord Basaveshwara, and the chief architect of the Indian Constitution, B R Ambedkar.

Former Prime Minister of India HD Deve Gowda, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge joined the community virtually to pay their respects to Basaveshwara and Ambedkar on Sunday.

Basaveshwara and Ambedkar share a conceptual relationship as both fought against caste discrimination, untouchability, promoted gender equality, freedom of speech and democracy, Deve Gowda said.

The event was held as part of the 887th birth anniversary celebration of Basaveshwara (1134-1168).

The event was hosted by the Lambeth Basaveshwara Foundation, a non-profit organisation based in the UK that has erected the statue of Basaveshwara on the banks of river Thames.

Two main Kannada organisations of the UK -- Kannada Balaga UK and Kannadigaru UK -- joined Basavalinga Pattadevaru Swami Ji to pay their tribute to Basaveshwara and Ambedkar.

Noted Kannada singer Ananya Bhat recited 'vachanas' of Basaveshwara and offered prayers to end the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Pattadevaru Swami Ji thanked the Indian diaspora in the UK for procuring oxygen concentrators to send to coronavirus-affected India.

Basaveshwara's statue in London is not only the first statue to be unveiled by an Indian Prime Minister in the UK but also the first conceptual statue to be approved by the British Cabinet in the vicinity of Parliament.

The approval by the British government was given as a mark of respect to the 12th century Indian philosopher and social reformer for promoting democratic ideals, social justice and gender equality.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had unveiled the statue of Basaveshwara and Ambedkar House on November 14, 2015.

