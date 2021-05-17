Left Menu

We have to think big like BJP to succeed, says Congress leader Salman Khurshid

Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid wants his party to think big like the BJP, and refuse to accept pessimistic view that the outfit has now become too small, weak and cannot regain its lost ground.One take-away that I have from West Bengal and Assam Assembly elections is You should never, never accept that you are too small, you are too weak and that you cant make it big in a particular region or State, he told P T I in an interview on Monday.I think, BJP has done that think-big strategy where they had no existence at all.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-05-2021 16:58 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 16:58 IST
We have to think big like BJP to succeed, says Congress leader Salman Khurshid

Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid wants his party to think big like the BJP, and refuse to accept ''pessimistic view'' that the outfit has now become too small, weak and cannot regain its lost ground.

''One take-away that I have from (West) Bengal and Assam (Assembly elections) is: You should never, never accept that you are too small, you are too weak and that you can't make it big in a particular region or State'', he told P T I in an interview on Monday.

''I think, BJP has done that (think-big strategy) where they had no existence at all. They tried to do it in other places where they still don't have any existence,'' Khurshid said.

The Congress, the former Union Minister insisted, should not accept the ''pessimistic view'' that it has lost too much ground and it cannot now regain.

''I think with determination and confidence, we can and that's what we should do.'' Khurshid agreed with analysis in some quarters that there was tactical voting in the recent Assembly elections in West Bengal, where the Congress and the Left were ''wiped out''.

''That's true. One analyst said the extent of tactical voting that happened in Bengal may not have happened in Assam but obviously tactical voting happened in both the places,'' he said.

''...what do you do with it (tactical voting) as a party for the future, it's something that we will have to consider''.

Khurshid was asked about his take on assessment by some of his party leaders who blamed a tie-up with Indian Secular Front contributing to the rout in West Bengal and those who claimed that the partnership with AIUDF cost the party dearly in Assam.

''Whenever you don't succeed, this is the kind of explanation that you are given; when you succeed, you are given a different explanation,'' he said.

''So, I don't think post-hoc explanations are sensible although they help you analyse your decision-making process and merits of that decision. All I can say is: much can be said on both sides.'' Khurshid also said that the Congress manifesto for Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, due next year, would be a manifesto ''from amongst'' the people.

''Idea is to be a little more analytical about what is it that people want and see if we can give it,'' he said.

Khurshid added: ''Of course, we continue to face that problem of irrational division along castes and communities, and that will get resolved over a period. That (the division) can't be something which can be wished away. It will get resolved over a period.'' In the Assembly elections, the results of which were declared on May two, the Congress was decimated in West Bengal, where the Trinamool Congress won with a tally of 213 of 294 seats.

The Congress also failed to defeat incumbent governments in Kerala and Assam.

In Puducherry, the party was defeated by the NR Congress-led National Democratic Alliance.

However, in Tamil Nadu, the Congress was a constituent of the winningDravida Munnetra Kazhagam-led alliance.PTI RS SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Indonesia's Gojek, Tokopedia to create biggest local tech group

Indonesian ride-hailing and payments firm Gojek and e-commerce leader Tokopedia are merging to create a multi-billion dollar tech company called GoTo in the countrys largest-ever deal, as rivals bulk up in the fast-expanding sector. The com...

PM Modi speaks to Uddhav Thackeray on Cyclone Tauktae related situation in Maharashtra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on the Cyclone Tauktae related situation in the state, according to officials. This comes two days after Prime Minister Modi had reviewed the prepar...

U.S. working "intensively" to bring Israeli-Palestinian violence to an end - Blinken

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday urged all parties in the conflict between Israel and Palestinians to protect civilians and said the United States is working intensively to an end to the violence.Blinken made the comments at...

Synechron to hire up to 2,000 people this year

IT firm Synechron on Monday said it plans to add up to 2,000 professionals this year across its offices in Pune, Bengaluru and other cities.Synechron said it is witnessing huge growth in India, specifically in digital transformation initiat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021