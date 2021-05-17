Left Menu

PM speaks to Goa CM on damage caused by cyclone Tauktae

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 17-05-2021 17:09 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 17:09 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant over phone on Monday to enquire about damage caused in the state by cyclone Tauktae, an official said.

Two persons had died on Sunday in separate incidents caused due to gusty winds triggered by cyclone Tauktae, which also damaged around 100 houses and blocked some highways due to the falling of trees, the CM had earlier said.

The major impact of the cyclonic winds was felt in Bardez taluka in North Goa and Mormugao in South Goa, he had said.

In a tweet on Monday, Sawant said, ''Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodi ji personally called to enquire about the impact of cyclone Tauktae on the state of Goa. He has assured all possible assistance from the Central Government.'' Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had assured Sawant of full cooperation to restore normalcy in the state, officials said.

