Left Menu

German soccer president quits after comparing VP to Nazi

German soccer federation president Fritz Keller resigned on Monday, nearly a month after he compared one of the organizations vice presidents to a Nazi-era judge.Keller likened Rainer Koch to Nazi-era judge Roland Freisler at a federation meeting on April 23.

PTI | Frankfurt | Updated: 17-05-2021 17:22 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 17:20 IST
German soccer president quits after comparing VP to Nazi
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

German soccer federation president Fritz Keller resigned on Monday, nearly a month after he compared one of the organization's vice presidents to a Nazi-era judge.

Keller likened Rainer Koch to Nazi-era judge Roland Freisler at a federation meeting on April 23. That prompted state and regional officials to express a vote of no confidence in Keller's leadership. Keller offered an apology which he said Koch did not accept.

Keller said that ''with this, I accept personal responsibility for my lapse at the board meeting of April 23, which should remain a sad low point in the wretched leadership situation'' at the federation, known by its German initials DFB. He stepped down ahead of an expected ruling by an ethics panel. Freisler, as a participant in the Wannsee Conference of 1942, was one of the Nazis responsible for the organization of the Holocaust. He became president of the People's Court, where he issued around 2,600 death sentences to opponents of the Nazi regime.

The DFB said last week when Keller first indicated he would step down that Koch, who is a judge at a court in Munich, and another vice president, Peter Peters, will be joint interim presidents for a transitional period.

In a lengthy statement announcing his resignation Monday, Keller said the DFB was plagued by internal power struggles and a lack of transparency. "My resignation will not solve the problems within the DFB and the sport of soccer," he said.

The 64-year-old Keller, who had been in office since 2019, is the latest of four recent DFB presidents to leave office amid scandal. Keller's predecessor, Reinhard Grindel, resigned after accepting a luxury watch amid allegations of undeclared earnings and discontent with his leadership. Former federation presidents Wolfgang Niersbach and Theo Zwanziger were both forced out amid allegations of corruption concerning Germany's 2006 World Cup bid.

Germany is due to host the European Championship in 2024.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NEWSALERT

Delhi Court sends businessman Navneet Kalra to three days police custody in oxygen concentrators black marketing case PTI AAK RKS RKS...

Israel kills militant commander after Palestinian rocket fire, US calls for peace

Israel killed a senior Palestinian militant commander in heavy air strikes on Gaza on Monday and Islamist groups renewed rocket attacks on Israeli cities despite mounting international calls for a ceasefire. As the fiercest hostilities in t...

Covid vaccines: Medical refrigerators makers gearing up to meet mkt needs, to go for ultra chill storage technology

Leading medical refrigerator makers such as Godrej Appliances, Voltas and Blue Star are gearing up to cater to needs of Covid vaccine manufacturers by enhancing their cooling technologies in view of the requirement to store vaccines at ultr...

Delhi HC reserves judgement on plea seeking to halt Central Vista project

The Delhi High Court on Monday reserved the judgement on a plea seeking direction to halt or suspend all construction activity of the Central Vista Avenue Redevelopment Project after the conclusion of the arguments of lawyers of all sides. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021