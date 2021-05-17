Left Menu

Cong targets govt over resignation of noted virologist Shahid Jameel

Were paying for Modis scientific illiteracy, he alleged on Twitter.Days after pointing out that scientists are facing stubborn resistance to evidence-based policymaking, Jameel quit as the head of INSACOG, a central government panel that conducts genome sequencing of coronavirus.An official said the virologist did not give any reason for his decision.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2021 17:27 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 17:27 IST
Cong targets govt over resignation of noted virologist Shahid Jameel

The Congress hit out at the Centre on Monday over the resignation of noted virologist Shahid Jameel from a national panel on genome sequencing of coronavirus, alleging that there is no place for professionals in this government.

The opposition party alleged that the ''Modi government's aversion for 'evidence-based policy-making' has pushed India into the current crisis.'' ''The resignation of Dr. Shahid Jameel, one of India's best virologists, is really sad. Modi Sarkar has no place for professionals who can speak their mind freely without fear or favour,'' senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh tweeted.

''How much longer will India suffer due to their ignorance,'' the party asked on its official Twitter handle.

Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari asked if Jameel quit on his own or was ''forced to quit''.

Another Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill shared a video of BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur citing the benefits of cow urine in Covid times.

''No wonder top virologist Shahid Jameel has quit Govt Covid Panel because BJP Brigade believes in quack formulas rather than scientific facts,'' he tweeted.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi cited Jameel quitting as head of INSACOG to target the prime minister.

''INSACOG had warned PM in early March about the dangerous Indian mutant but govt paid no heed. Jameel has frankly said that govt didn't 'take science into account. We're paying for Modi's scientific illiteracy,'' he alleged on Twitter.

Days after pointing out that scientists are facing ''stubborn resistance to evidence-based policymaking'', Jameel quit as the head of INSACOG, a central government panel that conducts genome sequencing of coronavirus.

An official said the virologist did not give any reason for his decision.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Federal Bank shares gain over 2 pc after earnings

Shares of Federal Bank on Monday gained over 2 per cent after the company reported a nearly 59 per cent jump in its standalone net profit for the quarter ended March.The stock closed the day with a gain of 2.45 per cent at Rs 81.65 on the B...

CoWIN portal in Hindi, other languages from next week, more labs to monitor COVID variants: Govt

The CoWIN portal will be made available in Hindi and 14 regional languages by next week, while 17 more laboratories will be added to the INSACOG network to monitor the variants of COVID-19, the health ministry said on Monday.According to a ...

NEWSALERT

Delhi Court sends businessman Navneet Kalra to three days police custody in oxygen concentrators black marketing case PTI AAK RKS RKS...

Israel kills militant commander after Palestinian rocket fire, US calls for peace

Israel killed a senior Palestinian militant commander in heavy air strikes on Gaza on Monday and Islamist groups renewed rocket attacks on Israeli cities despite mounting international calls for a ceasefire. As the fiercest hostilities in t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021