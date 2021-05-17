Cow urine extract protects from coronavirus,lung issues:Pragya
Bhopal BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur has said the cow urine extract offers protection against lung infections and coronavirus.
Bhopal BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur has said the cow urine extract offers protection against lung infections and coronavirus.
'''Gau-mutra ark' (cow urine extract) of a desi cow keeps us away from lung infection. I am in a lot of trouble ((health issues) but take the 'gaumutra ark' every day. After this, I am not supposed to take any other medicine for coronavirus. I am not affected by coronavirus infection.
''I believe God will keep me protected as I am using this medicine of 'gaumutra ark','' the Bhopal MP said while addressing a function in Bairagarh area of Bhopal to dedicate oxygen concentrators on Sunday evening.
She said cow urine is like a ''life-saving'' medicine.
In April, a Madhya Pradesh Congress leader had announced a reward of Rs 10,000 for anybody who spots Thakur in public alleging that she was ''missing'' from the scene when the people need her help as an MP.
During her speech, Thakur said she has been helping people ''without publicity'' in the second wave of coronavirus pandemic.
Various statements of Thakur, an accused in the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case, had sparked controversies in the past.
