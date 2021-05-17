Left Menu

Sedition case: SC transfers rebel YSRC MP to Telangana's Army hosp for medical examination

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2021 17:50 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 17:50 IST
Sedition case: SC transfers rebel YSRC MP to Telangana's Army hosp for medical examination

to ensure compliance of the order.

During the hearing, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the YSR Congress MP, said that he was seeking two things -- ad-interim bail and his medical examination by a neutral hospital.

Rohatgi said it is a matter of ''some extraordinary proportion'' as the sitting MP is critical of the party leadership and the state government for some time.

''The MP is critical of the Chief Minister,'' he said, adding that last year he had to move the Delhi High Court for security as there was threat to his life.

At the outset, senior advocate Dushyant Dave, appearing for the state, requested the matter be kept for hearing on Friday so that he can file a short reply.

Rohatgi argued there are no allegations that the MP had incited any rebellion.

''The MP is critical of the state government's handling of COVID. Along with him, FIR also names two TV media channels,'' he argued, adding that section of sedition has been added in the FIR so that the accused cannot get bail.

Rohatgi claimed that the MP was ''beaten and tortured'' by the police and when he was produced before the trial court, the magistrate had found some injuries on his feet and ordered that he be examined in hospital.

''Today, he should be examined by a private or a neutral hospital or at Army hospital,'' he said.

Dave said he has no problem if the MP is examined by a medical board.

''Let him be examined at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Mangalagiri,'' Dave said, adding, ''It may not be appropriate to use Army hospital. AIIMS is there''.

The bench observed, ''Army hospital is not under either the state or the Central government. Army hospital will be a neutral hospital''.

Dave said the authorities would take the MP to the AIIMS and if the apex court feels, he could be examined in the presence of a judicial officer.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the bench that he has no objection, if Raju is medically examined at AIIMS, New Delhi or any other government hospital and said that it will not be appropriate if Army hospital is roped in as it a political matter.

On May 15, the CID, which arrested Raju on various charges, including sedition, also named two media houses and ''others'' as accused in the case.

They were charged under Sections 124A (sedition), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), 505 (statements conducing public mischief) read with 120B (conspiracy) of IPC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Federal Bank shares gain over 2 pc after earnings

Shares of Federal Bank on Monday gained over 2 per cent after the company reported a nearly 59 per cent jump in its standalone net profit for the quarter ended March.The stock closed the day with a gain of 2.45 per cent at Rs 81.65 on the B...

CoWIN portal in Hindi, other languages from next week, more labs to monitor COVID variants: Govt

The CoWIN portal will be made available in Hindi and 14 regional languages by next week, while 17 more laboratories will be added to the INSACOG network to monitor the variants of COVID-19, the health ministry said on Monday.According to a ...

NEWSALERT

Delhi Court sends businessman Navneet Kalra to three days police custody in oxygen concentrators black marketing case PTI AAK RKS RKS...

Israel kills militant commander after Palestinian rocket fire, US calls for peace

Israel killed a senior Palestinian militant commander in heavy air strikes on Gaza on Monday and Islamist groups renewed rocket attacks on Israeli cities despite mounting international calls for a ceasefire. As the fiercest hostilities in t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021