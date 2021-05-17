Left Menu

TMC asks police to take action against CBI officials for "illegally" arresting ministers

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 17-05-2021 18:16 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 18:16 IST
TMC asks police to take action against CBI officials for "illegally" arresting ministers

The Trinamool Congress on Monday wrote to Kolkata Police Commissioner Soumen Mitra seeking ''necessary action'' under the law against the CBI officials who arrested three senior party leaders ''illegally''.

Minister and president of West Bengal Trinamool Mahila Congress Chandrima Bhattacharya wrote the letter on behalf of her party and urged the city police chief to treat it as an FIR.

Senior ministers Subrata Mukherjee and Firhad Hakim and MLA Madan Mitra were arrested by the CBI in connection with the Narada sting operation.

She alleged that leaving its ''independent character'', the probe agency is acting at the behest of the Centre and arrested them at the ''direction'' of state Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar who has no authority to give such an order.

Bhattacharya claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are behind the entire episode.

They want to ''malign our leaders in some way or the other as the BJP has failed to win the assembly election, she alleged.

''the three leaders being members of the WB Assembly, the Hon'ble Speaker should have been consulted and permission should have been taken from him before arrest which also have not been done,'' the letter read.

No warrant was produced before arresting the leaders, Bhattacharya said.

Besides the three, former TMC leader and minister Sovan Chatterjee was also arrested in the same case.

West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee earlier in the day dubbed the arrests as illegal contending that the governor's sanction to prosecute them was unlawful.

Dhankhar had recently granted sanction to prosecute the four leaders, following which the CBI finalised its charge sheet and moved to arrest them.

''His (the governor's) biasness is writ large from the fact that no step has been taken against Mukul Roy, MLA or Suvendu Adhikari, MLA both of BJP although there severe charges of CBI against them,'' the TMC leader said in the letter.

Roy and Adhikari, who had joined the BJP from the TMC at different times, were also accused in the same case.

The sting operation was purportedly conducted by Mathew Samuel of Narada TV news channel in 2014 wherein some people resembling TMC ministers, MPs and MLAs were allegedly seen receiving money from representatives of a fictitious company in lieu of favours.

The tapes were made public just before the 2016 assembly elections in West Bengal.

The Calcutta High Court had ordered a CBI probe into the sting operation in March, 2017.

Bhattacharya also said in the letter that Hakim is also the chairman of the Board of Administrators of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation and plays a key role in controlling the pandemic situation in the city.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sebi proposes framework for gold exchange; suggests trading in electronic gold receipts

Markets regulator Sebi on Monday proposed an elaborate framework for setting up a gold exchange wherein the yellow metal will be traded in the form of electronic gold receipts and will help in having a transparent domestic spot price discov...

Federal Bank shares gain over 2 pc after earnings

Shares of Federal Bank on Monday gained over 2 per cent after the company reported a nearly 59 per cent jump in its standalone net profit for the quarter ended March.The stock closed the day with a gain of 2.45 per cent at Rs 81.65 on the B...

CoWIN portal in Hindi, other languages from next week, more labs to monitor COVID variants: Govt

The CoWIN portal will be made available in Hindi and 14 regional languages by next week, while 17 more laboratories will be added to the INSACOG network to monitor the variants of COVID-19, the health ministry said on Monday.According to a ...

NEWSALERT

Delhi Court sends businessman Navneet Kalra to three days police custody in oxygen concentrators black marketing case PTI AAK RKS RKS...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021