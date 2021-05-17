Left Menu

PM Modi speaks to doctors about their learnings, suggestions on COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with doctors from across the country about their learnings and suggestions on COVID-19, government sources said. They said Modi spoke to groups of doctors involved in COVID care through vide-conferencing. The doctors were from various regions, including the northeast, and Jammu and Kashmir.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2021 18:22 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 18:22 IST
PM Modi speaks to doctors about their learnings, suggestions on COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with doctors from across the country about their learnings and suggestions on COVID-19, government sources said. They said Modi spoke to groups of doctors involved in COVID care through vide-conferencing. The doctors were from various regions, including the northeast, and Jammu and Kashmir. They shared their experiences in dealing with the highly infectious disease and offered suggestions. Modi has often spoken to experts connected to the medical needs during the pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sebi proposes framework for gold exchange; suggests trading in electronic gold receipts

Markets regulator Sebi on Monday proposed an elaborate framework for setting up a gold exchange wherein the yellow metal will be traded in the form of electronic gold receipts and will help in having a transparent domestic spot price discov...

Federal Bank shares gain over 2 pc after earnings

Shares of Federal Bank on Monday gained over 2 per cent after the company reported a nearly 59 per cent jump in its standalone net profit for the quarter ended March.The stock closed the day with a gain of 2.45 per cent at Rs 81.65 on the B...

CoWIN portal in Hindi, other languages from next week, more labs to monitor COVID variants: Govt

The CoWIN portal will be made available in Hindi and 14 regional languages by next week, while 17 more laboratories will be added to the INSACOG network to monitor the variants of COVID-19, the health ministry said on Monday.According to a ...

NEWSALERT

Delhi Court sends businessman Navneet Kalra to three days police custody in oxygen concentrators black marketing case PTI AAK RKS RKS...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021